As e-cigarette-maker Juul faces increasingly searing scrutiny for allegedly marketing its products to teens and helping ignite an “epidemic” of youth vaping, the company announced Wednesday that its CEO is stepping down, and it is ceasing US advertising and lobbying for now.
Juul CEO and cofounder Kevin Burns will be replaced by K. C. Crosthwaite effective immediately. Crosthwaite had the title of Chief Growth Officer at Altria Group Inc., formerly Philip Morris Companies, Inc., before the appointment. ARS Technica