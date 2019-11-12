Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.