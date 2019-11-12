Juul on Tuesday announced an update to its major restructuring effortthat includes layoffs and deep cost cutting. It's the latest development in a series of shakeups since September as Juul attempts to revamp its strategy in the face of heightened scrutiny of vaping.
Juul is laying off 650 people in a $1 billion cost-cutting plan
Much of the $1 billion in cuts Juul hopes to make will hit the company's marketing department. Juul has agreed to pause its marketing effort as regulators claim the company was trying to push its products on teens. CNN