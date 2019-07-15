Kevin Burns, CEO of Juul Labs – the maker of the bestselling e-cigarette in the U.S. and center of federal regulators’ crackdown into what they’re calling a teen vaping “epidemic” – has a message for parents whose children are addicted to his company’s products: “I’m sorry.”
Since launching in 2015, Juul has quickly come to dominate the e-cigarette industry with roughly 40% of the market, becoming such a dominant player that Altria, the top U.S. cigarette company, invested $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in the San Francisco-based start-up. USA TODAY