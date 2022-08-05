Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million to Sandy Hook parents, jury finds
A jury in Texas found Thursday that Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay the family of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., $4.1 million in compensatory damages for defamation after falsely claiming that the massacre was a hoax.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis were seeking $150 million from Jones and his media company Free Speech Systems for the near decade of harassment they've been exposed to as a result of Jones and Infowars spreading the conspiracy theory that the attack that killed their son and 19 other children and six educators on Dec. 14, 2012, was staged. YAHOO