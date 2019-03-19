The Kohler Co.'s plan to build a golf course on land containing rare wetlands has been blocked by an administrative law judge.
On Friday, Judge Mark Kaiser ruled against the state Department of Natural Resources’ wetland fill permit for the project. He said the department lacked sufficient information to approve the company’s plan to fill 3.69 acres of wetlands for the course, and said the project could cause significant environmental damage.
Mary Faydash, president of Friends of the Black River Forest, which petitioned for the reversal, was encouraged by the decision.
"We are grateful for this decision, which thoroughly addressed the adverse, irreversible impacts of the proposed golf course," Faydash said.