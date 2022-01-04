A judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed against the surviving members of Nirvana over the cover image of their iconic album “Nevermind.”
Last year, Spencer Elden — the baby pictured naked on the front of the album — sued a number of individuals and companies associated with the record including Nirvana band members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic as well as Kurt Cobain’s widow Courtney Love, who is the executor of Cobain’s estate. Elden’s lawsuit claimed the image on the cover was taken and used without his consent and the nudity amounts to an image of child abuse. YAHOO