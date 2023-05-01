JP Morgan Chase has taken over the troubled US bank First Republic in a deal brokered by regulators.
The Wall Street giant said it would pay $10.6 billion to the Federal Insurance Deposit Corp (FIDC), after officials shut down the smaller bank. First Republic had been under pressure since last month, when the collapse of two other US lenders sparked fears about the state of the banking system. Authorities said they hoped the deal would resolve the panic.
The failure of San Francisco-based First Republic is the second-largest in US history and the third in the country since March. BBC