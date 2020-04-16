J.C. Penney Co. reported Wednesday that it would not make a scheduled $12 million interest payment on certain secured notes, a move that could put it on the path to a potential bankruptcy filing.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, J.C. Penney said that it "has elected to enter into the 30-day grace period with respect to the interest payment in order to evaluate certain strategic alternatives, none of which have been implemented at this time."
The payment, due Wednesday, is on senior debt that has indenture provisions permitting the 30-day grace period before "such non-payment constitutes an 'event of default,'" the filing said. LAW 360