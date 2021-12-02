Days after Jack Dorsey announced that he was stepping down as Twitter CEO, the other company Dorsey runs announced that it was changing its corporate name from “Square” to “Block.” For those who have been paying attention to Dorsey’s trajectory, the signal here could not be clearer.
Now he’s going to turn Square into an entire cryptocurrency and blockchain company. There’s little other serious way to evaluate the name change to “Block,” as in the transaction batches processed on blockchains. YAHOO FINANCE