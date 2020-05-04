J. Crew, the apparel seller known for its preppy clothing, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first major retailer to fail amid widespread business shutdowns across the U.S. aimed at containing the coronavirus.
In a statement on Monday, J. Crew said its Madewell store chain will remain part of the J. Crew Group. It added that its ecommerce businesses, which contribute more than half of the company's sales, will continue to operate. It also plans to reopen stores as soon as stay-at-home orders and other health restrictions related to COVID-19 are lifted. CBS NEWS