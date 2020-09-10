At a fifteen-minute status conference on Sept. 9, Joshua Sussberg, a lawyer representing J. C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), announced to the court that various parties had executed a non-binding letter of intent for the purchase of operating assets by a group led by Simon Property Group (SPG) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY). This would be a section 363 sale of assets. It is not a purchase of the J. C. Penney Company - only the assets. JCPNQ shareholders would not be paid for the purchase.
Based on the statement made, first lien holders are not getting full recovery for their claims. At the time of their Ch.11 filing, there was a $1.129 billion ABL credit facility, $1.521 billion 2016 term loan, and $500 million 1lien notes that have recovery priority before the $400 million 2lien noteholders can get any recovery. Most 1lien debt is currently selling at a very steep discount from the face amount, indicating investors are expecting less than full recovery. First lien's recovery would be $500 million in "take back" paper and ownership of the two REITs. SEEKING ALPHA