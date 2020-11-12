J.C. Penney is one step closer to exiting bankruptcy later this month after announcing a new ownership deal that, at least in the short term, will save tens of thousands of jobs.
A Texas judge on Monday cleared Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management — the nation's largest mall owners — to buy the ailing retailer for $1.75 billion. Lawyers representing J.C. Penney told CBS MoneyWatch the acquisition will preserve roughly 60,000 jobs that would've been lost if the company had liquidated. They did not say how many stores will be saved as a result of the deal. CBS News