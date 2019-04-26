Major changes are coming for two century-old area publications as one newspaper plans to shutter and another reduces printing days.
Warroad Pioneer Publisher Rebecca Colden said her weekly paper likely will close after the May 7 edition, but she is holding onto hope that someone will be interested in buying the publication in the coming weeks.
"It's like any other small business," she said. "We're always trying to keep them open, looking at new avenues for revenue flow. At some point, you have to look at it less from the attachment of the community and the 120-year-old paper and what will be lost if the paper closes. You have to finally look at it just from a dollar-and-cents business platform, and if it can't work as a business, it can't work."