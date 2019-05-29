School’s just about out for Minnesota high schoolers. Doesn’t that mean it’s time to go look for a summer job?
For some Minnesota teens, the answer is no.
Though it’s up a bit in recent years, the share of Minnesota teens in the workforce has dipped over time, from 59 percent in 2001 to below 50 percent for the last 11 years, following a long-term decline since the 1990s, according to data from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey analyzed by Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
That’s likely not helping employers in teen-heavy sectors, who are finding workers scarce in a tight labor market in Minnesota.