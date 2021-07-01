A long-stalled iron mine near Nashwauk will have at least two more years to finish construction — potentially under different ownership — after Iron Range legislators moved to preserve permits for the project.
The state canceled Mesabi Metallics' mineral leases in May, effectively ending a 13-year quest by a number of companies to finish the $2.6 billion taconite mine. But a measure in the omnibus environment bill, which Gov. Tim Walz signed Tuesday, says the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency "must wait at least two years after the termination before initiating action to terminate environmental permits associated with the mining or processing of iron ore from the lands." MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE