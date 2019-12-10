On December 3rd, iron producer Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) announced it was purchasing/merging with steel maker AK Steel (AKS) in a $1.1 billion all-stock transaction, which included the assumption of the latter's approximately $2.25 billion in debt obligations. The announcement of this vertical acquisition initially sent the stock of Cleveland Cliffs down more than 10% as the news hit, while slightly boosting the shares of AK Steel.
Since then, the stock has fully recovered as investors took in the details of the deal and Wall Street largely gave the transaction a "thumbs up". Insiders seem to believe in the synergies of the merger based on their insider buys following the announcement. SEEKING ALPHA