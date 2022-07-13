Inflation picked up speed in June after another surge in oil prices drove up costs throughout the economy, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3 percent in June and 9.1 percent over the past 12 months. Economists expected monthly inflation to hit roughly 1 percent in June after prices rose 1 percent in May and 8.8 percent annually after reaching 8.6 percent that month. Annual inflation reached the highest rate in June since November 1981. THE HILL