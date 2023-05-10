According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in April over last month and 4.9% annually. Prices in March rose 0.1% on a monthly basis and 5% from the prior year.
Economists had expected a monthly increase of 0.4% and an annual increase of 5%, according to data from Bloomberg.
The report could add to expectations that the Fed will pause its rate-hiking campaign at its next meeting in June. April's 4.9% annual increase is still significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, though. BLOOMBERG