The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its forecast for the global economy next year and warned inflation will be worse than previously expected due largely to the ongoing disruptions spurred by the war on Ukraine—highlighting the difficulties faced by central banks around the world as they try to cool decades-high price increases without spurring a recession.
Fueling the overall decline, the IMF downgraded its U.S. economic growth forecast to 1% as a result of the Fed’s ongoing interest rate hikes, but noted the slowdown could be “most pronounced” in Europe, where an energy crisis spurred by the unprovoked war on Ukraine will continue to take a “heavy toll” into next year. FORBES