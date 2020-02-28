The plentiful, dramatic formations at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore that lured 138,000 ice cave trekkers to northern Wisconsin in 2014 haven’t been accessible in recent years because of unsafe lake ice conditions. But intrepid trekkers can often still get an ice cave fix — sans crowds — at some smaller, more dispersed frozen sprays and chandelier-like formations dotting the shoreline in safer areas, including a portion of the shore near the Red Cliff Reservation some 15 miles away. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE