Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 92,000 cars in the U.S. over concerns that the electronic controller in the oil pumps can overheat and cause fires. Both automakers have asked owners to park their vehicles outside and "away from structures" until repairs can be made.
Hyundai's recall includes the 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles, as well as 2023 and 2024 Palisade cars. Kia's recall covers 2023 Soul and Sportage vehicles, as well as 2023 and 2024 Seltos models.
Kia reported six incidents of melting components, none of which resulted in fires or injuries. Meanwhile, Hyundai has learned of four incidents that also did not lead to any injuries.