By now you've probably moved past the denial stage and have accepted that it's going to snow this weekend. A lot.
But if you're still in denial — or holding out hope that all the meteorologists have it wrong — the National Weather Service has some bad news for you.
"There's really not much at this point" to mess up the track of the storm, said meteorologist Bill Borghoff. "It's pretty solid. The only thing of uncertainty is going to be along (Interstate) 90 across southeastern Minnesota where there could be a wintry mix of rain, sleet and maybe some freezing rain, which could cut down on some of the snow totals there. But north of that area, confidence is pretty high that we're going to see quite a bit snow."