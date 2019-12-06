Thousands of retail stores are on track to close by the end of the year as consumers embrace online shopping. But one company continues to rapidly expand its physical footprint and rake in profits year over year — Dollar General.
The company's rapid expansion is only expected to continue as economic trends squeeze the middle class, and economists warn of a looming recession. “The economy is continuing to create more of our core customer,” Vasos told the Wall Street Journal in 2017. “We are putting stores today [in areas] that perhaps five years ago were just on the cusp of probably not being our demographic...and it has now turned to being our demographic.” NBC News