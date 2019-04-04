When the state Senate passed legislation to force the makers and distributors of opioids to pay $20 million in order to help fight the addiction crisis in Minnesota, there was disagreement over some of the details.
Was the funding source the right one? Would those responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans — 400 last year in Minnesota alone — be held accountable? Is the money going to be spent in the right places?
There was little disagreement, however, over who was to blame. That would be the drug companies, especially those that make and market highly addictive opioids. While Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, has gotten most of the criticism, generic manufacturers haven’t escaped notice. Neither have distributors and dispensers of prescription drugs.