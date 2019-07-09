Public shame.
That's the tactic one Canadian grocery store used to get customers to ditch single-use plastics and instead utilize reusable shopping bags.
Shoppers who didn't bring their own bags to East West Market in Vancouver, British Columbia, left with groceries in plastic bags that read "Wart Ointment Wholesale," "Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium" or "The Colon Care Co-Op."
For store owner David Kwen, the bags evolved out of wanting to bring more awareness to reducing consumption — in a humorous way.