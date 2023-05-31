Several members of the House Freedom Caucus are openly seeking to derail the debt limit deal that was brokered by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), with some members questioning the Republican leader’s loyalty to the party.
The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. to vote on advancing the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which would raise the debt ceiling while also implementing a number of spending cuts as a result of negotiations between McCarthy and President Joe Biden. Several hard-line Republicans are unhappy with the deal, with many urging their colleagues to vote against it, even as the country creeps closer to the June 5 default deadline. WASHINGTON EXAMINER