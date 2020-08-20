The hotel industry, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is facing historic mortgage payment challenges – and is asking Congress to set up a federally backed source of relief.
The percentage of hotel loans in the commercial mortgage-backed securities market at least 30 days delinquent as of July was 23.4 percent, which is the highest percentage on record, according to a report from Trepp. During the same period last year, the number of loans 30-plus days delinquent was just 1.34 percent. FOX