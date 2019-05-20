Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 56F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.