Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted Monday of four federal charges of fraud for exaggerating to investors what her blood testing company's machines could do, how much money the company could earn and how widely the machines were being used.
Holmes faces a maximum of 20 years in prison per charge, likely to be served concurrently. A sentencing date could be set at a hearing next week. As a first-time offender, Holmes is unlikely to face the full term. She could also be fined and required to pay restitution to her former investors. NBC NEWS