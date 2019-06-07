High school graduates receiving their diplomas this month have better job prospects than those who graduated in 2007. But they're still worse off than high school graduates in 2000. That's according to a new report from the Washington D.C.-based Economic Policy Institute.
The report finds that high school grads are underemployed and earning lower average wages than the class of 2000. And those who pursue higher education will take on more debt because of the rising cost of a college degree and slow family income growth.
The analysis also found that the gender wage gap for high school graduates has barely moved over the past 19 years. The black to white pay gap has increased over that time period.