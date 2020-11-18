To ease the financial impact of new state COVID-19 business restrictions, Hennepin County commissioners approved $8 million Tuesday to help struggling restaurant and bar owners.
The funding was expected to assist between 600 and 800 businesses and potentially secure or return the jobs of thousands of employees. The County Board’s action was expedited by a looming deadline to spend federal money designated for COVID-19 expenditures, and Gov. Tim Walz’s recent order for bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE