Governor Tim Walz traveled to Hastings Friday to promote Minnesota's rapidly growing hemp farming sector at a time many farmers struggle with low prices and a trade war with China. The governor and state lawmakers want to help find new markets for their products.
"I think for us to continue to find those markets and expand and innovate as Minnesota's always done this is the place for us to highlight, which we think is a great future and great opening," the governor said at a news conference at Minnesota Hemp Farms.
Minnesota first authorized a limited hemp production program in 2015 and fewer than 10 farmers took part. That all changed when the 2018 federal farm bill removed hemp from a list of "dangerous" drugs. Now, more than 500 farmers are growing hemp on nearly 8,000 acres. The plants can be used to make everything from CBD oil to fabrics and even food products. ABC 5