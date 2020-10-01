Is ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) an exceptional investment right now? Money managers were taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets improved by 7 lately. ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) was in 25 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistics is 25. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that ALE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). There were 18 hedge funds in our database with ALE positions at the end of the first quarter.
At Q2's end, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 39% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 24 hedge funds with a bullish position in ALE a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).