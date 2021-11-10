Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that's why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can't match. So should one consider investing in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.
The largest stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was held by Fisher Asset Management, which reported holding $275.9 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Tontine Asset Management with a $144 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Citadel Investment Group, and LMR Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tontine Asset Managementallocated the biggest weight to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), around 12.76% of its 13F portfolio. Peconic Partners LLC is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 7.19 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CLF.