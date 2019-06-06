Twenty-five years ago, Tony Amon and his wife, Mary, both physicians, joined a small family practice clinic in Willmar, the seat of Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota. They liked the lakes and open spaces of the region and have never left, raising their four children there.
Yet, like many people rooted in rural places, Tony Amon worries about his city’s future – especially its ability to attract professionals, young families and others who might be looking for an alternative to the suburbs. It’s been five years, he noted, since a new doctor has taken a job in town.
“We need to make Willmar an attractive place so that people will want to come out here and will want to live here,” he said.