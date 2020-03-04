Harley-Davidson is starting the week in search of a new boss, seeking someone who can stem years of declining sales at the iconic American motorcycle maker just as it’s starting to roll out some new products.
Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich unexpectedly stepped downFriday, parting ways with the board after a 26-year career at Harley-Davidson—including five years as CEO in which the company lost more than half its market value. Board member Jochen Zeitz will fill the job for now, the company said after the close of business Feb. 28. FORTUNE