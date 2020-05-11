Harley-Davidson’s acting chief executive officer will take over the job permanently as the company rewires its strategic plan and attempts to pull out of a five-year sales slump.
Jochen Zeitz, chairman of Harley-Davidson’s board and former CEO of sporting-goods manufacturer Puma, has been interim CEO at Harley since February when Matt Levatich left following the company’s worst sales performance in at least 16 years. “Over the next few months, we will rewire the business and define a new five-year strategic plan later this year,” Zeitz said in a statement Thursday. MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL