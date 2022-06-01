Iranian government-backed hackers were behind an attempted hack of the Boston Children's Hospital computer network last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray alleged Wednesday, calling it "one of the most despicable cyberattacks I've ever seen."
The FBI was able to help thwart the hackers before they did damage to the hospital's computer network, according to Wray, but he cited it as an example of the potential high-impact hacking threats that the US faces from the governments of Iran, Russia, China and North Korea. CNN
