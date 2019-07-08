Beth Drost, who has worked as a National Park Service ranger for the past 12 years, will become the next chairperson of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa — the first woman ever elected to the post.
Drost defeated another woman — interim chair Marie Spry — in the July 1 election to replace longtime chair Norman Deschampe, who died unexpectedly in February after leading the band for 27 years.
Since 2008, Drost has worked as a park ranger at Grand Portage National Monument, where she provided educational and cultural programming. She'll be stepping down from that job before she is sworn in as the Grand Portage band's next tribal chair on July 11.