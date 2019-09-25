PARIS—Google said it would refuse to pay for licenses for previews of French news articles when the European Union’s new copyright directive goes into effect here next month, the first concrete signal for how the Alphabet Inc. unit plans to implement the divisive measure.
Rather than paying, Google said it would show only headlines in news results, as permitted under the new copyright law, unless a publication gives Google additional permission to show preview text and thumbnail images for free. WALL STREET JOURNAL