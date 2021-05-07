You have less than a month to upload all the images you want on Google Photos without having to pay anything for additional storage. As Google announced late last year, any "high quality" photo or video you upload to the service will count towards a 15GB limit after June 1st. That cap will be shared with your Gmail, as well as your Workspace documents, slides and spreadsheets, so you'll have to be smart when it comes to backing up your snapshots.
Any high quality file you upload before June 1st won't count towards the limit yet, though, giving you some time to fire up the app and make sure your pictures are uploaded to the cloud. ENGADGET