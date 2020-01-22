Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and its Google subsidiary, said on Wednesday that health care offers the biggest potential over the next five to 10 years for using artificial intelligence to improve outcomes, and vowed that the technology giant will heed privacy concerns.
U.S. lawmakers have raised questions about Google’s access to the health records of tens of millions of Americans. Ascension, which operates 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities across the United States, is Google’s biggest cloud computing customer in health care. CNBC