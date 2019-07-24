Health and nutrition retailer GNC will close up to 900 stores—mostly in shopping malls—due to declining foot traffic, CEO Ken Martindale said in the company’s second-quarter earnings call, reflecting a persistent issue retailers have to contend with as thousands of physical stores belonging to large retailers have closed this year.
In November 2018 GNC said it would close 700-900 stores over the next three years , but the severity of declining mall traffic will cause the retailer to shut down closer to the top of that range. FORBES