Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.