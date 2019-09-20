FLINT, Mich. – Adriane Hall screamed as she held her picket sign in the air while drivers passing by honked their horns in support of the United Auto Workers’ strike against General Motors.
It’s the second time Hall, a UAW member with GM of 12 years, has had to walk a picket line with her union brethren during contract negotiations with the automaker. During her first strike in 2007, she was a mother-to-be who had recently been hired by GM as a temporary worker.
“When I had to walk out, I was scared that day,” Hall, wearing a “solidarity red shirt,” recalled to CNBC. “I was a temp, and I was pregnant.” CNBC