Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.