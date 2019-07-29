New York (CNN Business) General Motors' 78-year-old transmission plant in Warren, Michigan is halting production this week.
The Detroit-area plant is one of five in North America that GM last year announced would suspend operations as part of the company's business transformation. GM plans to build fewer sedans as customers demand more trucks and SUVs. It also wants to reshape is business to eventually build more electric cars, while saving $6 billion annually starting at the end of 2019.
The Warren plant opened in 1941 and has been operated by GM (GM) since 1958. It produces six-speed transmissions for the Cadillac XTS and the Chevrolet Impala — both models that GM is discontinuing. GM is largely replacing those kind of transmissions with more advanced versions. CNN Business