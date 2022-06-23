Europe’s biggest economy is now officially running short of natural gas and is escalating a crisis plan to preserve supplies as Russia turns off the taps.
Germany on Thursday activated the second phase of its three-stage gas emergency program, taking it one step closer to rationing supplies to industry — a step that would deliver a huge blow to the manufacturing heart of its economy. German economy minister Robert Habeck said he hoped rationing wouldn’t be necessary to get through the coming winter, but couldn’t rule it out. CNN