Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Windy with periods of light snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow and windy. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.