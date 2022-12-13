The top executive for the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX told members of a congressional committee on Tuesday morning that the company collapsed because of “old fashioned embezzlement” and that he has never seen such poor documentation in his career.
John J. Ray III, who took over as CEO Nov. 11, has spent his 40-year career handling insolvency cases, including managing Enron through its bankruptcy caused by accounting fraud.
Ray said Tuesday he does not find any statements that the alleged fraud happened by mistake credible, that his team continues to search for customer wallets to recover their money, and that FTX lost at least $7 billion, but the final number remains to be seen. USA Today