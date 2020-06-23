Fraser Shipyards, whose dry docks in Superior, Wis., help maintain big commercial ships that navigate the Great Lakes, is aiming for even bigger fish.
The Star Tribune reports that the company is planning a $30 million, multiyear upgrade of its docks, which officials say can no longer handle the largest vessels. Fraser, which has operated in Superior for more than a century, currently runs docks that are 628- and 831-feet long. The biggest commercial ships on the Great Lakes now measure more than 1,000 feet in length, so the company is planning to expand its smaller, original dock, built in 1891. MSP BUSINESS JOURNAL