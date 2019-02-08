It’s been about a week since Foxconn officials told Reuters that the electronics giant’s plans for Wisconsin were shifting away from a planned manufacturing plant. The company later reversed course — after a conversation between Foxconn CEO Terry Goh and President Donald Trump — and said the plant would indeed be built for manufacturing after all.
Foxconn Made A Big Incentives Deal With Wisconsin. What Else Will It Make Here?
Latest News
- Foxconn Made A Big Incentives Deal With Wisconsin. What Else Will It Make Here?
- Does it matter if Amy Klobuchar is a mean boss?
- St. Luke's announces two new hires
- Year-end passenger numbers show busy Duluth airport
- Regional printing industry healthier as consumers renew confidence
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer publisher tried to extort him
- John Strange retires from St. Luke’s; CFO Eric Lohn named interim president and CEO
- ALLETE Inc. announces sale of U.S. Water Services
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Why are gas prices so high in Duluth?
On Dec. 12, gas was 29 cents per gallon cheaper in Superior
You voted:
Who should develop minerals near Nashwauk?
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.