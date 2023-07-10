Taiwan's Foxconn has withdrawn from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta, it said on Monday, in a setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chipmaking plans for India.
A source familiar with the matter said concerns about incentive approval delays by India's government had contributed to Foxconn's decision to pull out of the venture. New Delhi had also raised several questions on the cost estimates provided to request incentives from the government, the source added. REUTERS